Christian Eriksen returns to playing after cardiac arrest

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Christian Eriksen has returned to competitive football as a second-half substitute for Brentford against Newcastle, 259 days after a cardiac arrest during a European Championship game for Denmark. The stadium in west London united in applauding Eriksen’s entry to the Premier League in the 52nd minute against Newcastle. The playmaker has been fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator days which meant he had to leave Inter Milan due to Italian regulations. But Brentford stepped in to sign the free agent in the January transfer window. It was on the second day of the European Championship last June when Eriksen collapsed during Denmark’s game against Finland.