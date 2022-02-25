Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 1:10 PM

US, EU agree to freeze assets of Russia’s Putin, Lavrov

<i>Sergey Guneev/Sputnik/AP</i><br/>Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses media on February 22 at the Kremlin in Moscow
MGN
Sergey Guneev/Sputnik/AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses media on February 22 at the Kremlin in Moscow

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Biden administration announced Friday that it will move to freeze the assets of President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, following the European Union and Britain in directly sanctioning top Russian leadership.

The Treasury Department announced the sanctions shortly after the EU said it had also approved an asset freeze against Putin and Lavrov as part of a broader package of sanctions against Russia for the invasion of Ukraine.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also told NATO leaders during a call Friday that Britain would move to impose sanctions against Putin and Lavrov.

AP National News

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content