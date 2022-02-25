US allows trade with Afghanistan despite Taliban sanctions

By BEN FOX

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is seeking to assure financial institutions and other businesses that U.S. sanctions on the Taliban aren’t intended to interfere with trade that could help Afghanistan emerge from an economic and humanitarian crisis. Senior administration officials tell reporters Friday that the Treasury Department planned to issue a so-called general license that would expand the authorization for commercial and financial transactions in Afghanistan. Their hope is to help the Afghan people but not the Taliban. The officials say the action is intended to restart some of the commercial activity that shut down after the fall of the the U.S.-backed government to the Taliban in August.