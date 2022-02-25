UNICEF chief: Taliban committed to let girls back to school

By SAMYA KULLAB

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — UNICEF’s top chief says the Taliban have committed to allowing Afghan girls to go to school next month. Catherine Russell, UNICEF’s newly appointed executive director, said on Friday in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press that the Taliban have indicated they intend to reopen schools to girls in grade seven and up in March in line with a previous announcement. Russell made Afghanistan her first visit, meeting with Taliban officials this week to discuss an array of concerns, from child health and rights to education. A landmark UNICEF appeal to donors for $2 billion in aid is only 17% funded.