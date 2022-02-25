Thai and Malaysia leaders discuss insurgency, Myanmar crisis

BANGKOK (AP) — Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has met with his Thai counterpart Prayuth Chan-ocha in the first official visit of a foreign leader to Thailand since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The two leaders discussed ways to boost their economies and also the ongoing crisis in Myanmar. Thailand’s three southernmost provinces bordering on Malaysia have been at the center of a low-level Muslim insurgency for many years, and help from Malaysia has long been seen as key to restoring peace. The two leaders said they reaffirmed their commitment to finding a peaceful solution, with Malaysia acting as a facilitator.