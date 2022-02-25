Searchers dig in Indonesia earthquake rubble for victims

By RAHMA NURJANA

Associated Press

PASAMAN, Indonesia (AP) — Searchers in Indonesia are digging in the rubble of collapsed buildings and mud from landslides a day after a strong earthquake shook Sumatra island, killing eight people, injuring 86 and leaving thousands displaced. The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said that five people were killed in Pasaman district and three people died in the neighboring district of West Pasaman. Rescuers are still searching for six villagers believed to be buried under tons of mud that tumbled down from the surrounding hills triggered by the quake. The magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck 66 kilometers (41 miles) north-northwest of Bukittinggi in West Sumatra province. It was centered about 12 kilometers (7.4 miles) below the Earth’s surface.