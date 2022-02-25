Report: LA bomb tech’s warnings ignored before explosion

By STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A senior Los Angeles bomb technician raised serious concerns about overloading a containment chamber with homemade fireworks last year before the detonation caused a catastrophic explosion, injuring 27 people and rocking a neighborhood. An inspector general’s report was released Friday detailing the technician’s ignored warnings. The vessel exploded, and debris rained down on scores of residences, businesses and vehicles on June 30 in South LA, just days before July Fourth. Dozens were displaced and some have never returned to their neighborhood. The explosion was considered highly unusual because such containment chambers are designed to withhold blasts. The LAPD did not have a comment on the report Friday.