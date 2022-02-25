Popcorn? Fear of death? Theater killing trial goes to jury

By TERRY SPENCER

Associated Press

A Florida prosecutor told jurors that a retired police SWAT commander fatally shot a fellow moviegoer because he threw popcorn in his face during an argument because it violated his self-image as an “alpha male.” Prosecutor Scott Rosenwasser told jurors during closing arguments Friday that retired Tampa police Capt. Curtis Reeves never believed Chad Oulson was a threat at a suburban Tampa theater eight years ago before he fired a fatal shot. Defense attorney Richard Escobar countered that Reeves reasonably believe his life was in danger when Oulson turned, yelled and reached toward him. Reeves is charged with second-degree murder and would face a life sentence if convicted.