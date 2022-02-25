Pipe organ made famous on ‘Hour of Power’ program returns

By DEEPA BHARATH

Associated Press

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (AP) — In its heyday the Hazel Wright pipe organ was heard by millions worldwide through the “Hour of Power” Christian TV program, broadcast from Southern California’s iconic Crystal Cathedral. But by 2013, by then the property of the local Roman Catholic Diocese, it was suffering from an infestation of bugs, melted pipes and corroded trumpets. So its new owners packed the organ up piece by piece and shipped it all the way to Italy for extensive repairs. Nearly a decade and $3 million later, “Hazel” is back in the shimmering sanctuary and heavenly chords from her pipes are once again ringing out in its vaulted nave.