Offshore wind energy auction in NJ, NY draws $4.37B in bids

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Six companies have bid a combined $4.3 billion for the right to build wind energy projects on the ocean floor off New Jersey and New York in the U.S. government’s largest such auction in history. The auction that ended Friday afternoon by the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management involved six tracts off the two states’ coasts in an area known as the New York Bight. When fully developed, these sites could provide enough energy to power 2 million homes. President Joe Biden has set a goal to install 30 gigawatts of offshore wind power by 2030, generating enough electricity to power more than 10 million homes.