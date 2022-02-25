Notable opinions by high court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

WASHINGTON (AP) — Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who will be nominated for the Supreme Court by President Joe Biden, has been a federal appeals court judge less than a year. But her seven years on the federal trial court in Washington, D.C., have given her plenty of time to produce notable opinions. They range from questions over presidential power to immigration. Her first appeals court opinion will likely put her in good stead with labor unions, a key Biden constituency. She sided with public sector labor unions who challenged a Trump-era rule that made it easier for government agencies to impose workplace changes.