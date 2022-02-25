New this week: Plenty of Dolly Parton and ‘Lucy and Desi’

By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include an album and companion book by Dolly Parton, the comedy-thriller “Fresh” starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Roger Allam playing a French crime-buster in “Murder in Provence.” Parton adds to her big week by performing and hosting at the ACM Awards, as well as being the recipient of a tribute by Kelly Clarkson. If “Being the Ricardos” left you wanting more Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, or just a less Aaron Sorkin-ized version of the larger-than-life couple, Amazon Prime Video has Amy Poehler’s documentary “Lucy and Desi” coming to the service Friday.