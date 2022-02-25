NC Republicans ask US Supreme Court to block Congress map

By GARY D. ROBERTSON

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican legislators have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block a congressional redistricting plan that state judges drew this week. Friday’s appeal initiates a last-ditch effort to derail a map that likely would give state Democrats another seat on Capitol Hill in 2023. A three-judge judicial panel adopted its own plan for U.S. House districts on Wednesday after deciding a map approved by the Republican-controlled General Assembly failed to meet the standards the state Supreme Court set for partisan fairness. The GOP legislators’ attorney says the judges overstepped their authority because the U.S. Constitution gives legislatures the job of setting the manner of congressional elections.