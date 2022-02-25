NAACP Image Awards to honor entertainers, writers of color

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Samuel L. Jackson along with Prince Harry and Meghan are some of the individuals who will be recognized at the NAACP Image Awards. Netflix enters with a leading 52 nominations at the 53rd awards, which will be televised Saturday on BET. Jackson will receive the Chairman’s Award, while Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will be honored with the President’s Award. “The Harder They Fall,” Issa Rae’s “Insecure” and R&B singer H.E.R. are some of the top nominees. Regina King will compete for entertainer of the year against Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Hudson and Tiffany Haddish.