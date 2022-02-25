Mexico officials allege criminal ties in journalist killing

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The director of an online news site who was until recently a municipal functionary in the northern Mexico state of Sonora has been killed, the sixth journalist this year. The Sonora state prosecutor’s office said Friday that Jorge Camero was gunned down Thursday inside a gym in the town of Empalme and said that its preliminary investigation indicated the killing was related to drug dealing and organized crime. State Attorney General Claudia Contreras Córdova said that while they were looking at Camero’s news site, her office did not consider freedom of expression as one of its lines of investigation.