House panel requests Trump WH records from National Archives

By FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional oversight committee has sought additional documents from the National Archives related to former President Donald Trump’s handling of White House records. The committee is looking to expand its investigation into Trump’s handling of sensitive and even classified information. The House Committee on Oversight and Reform sent a letter Friday to the archivist, laying out a series of document requests needed to determine if Trump violated federal records laws when he took 15 boxes of White House records to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida after leaving office last year. Trump says he gave the archives the items upon request “in an ordinary and routine process.”