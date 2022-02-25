Hong Kong’s new COVID cases top 10,000 in spiraling outbreak

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong has reported another sharp jump in new COVID-19 cases to more than 10,000 in the latest 24-hour period. The semi-autonomous Chinese city is battling its worst outbreak of the pandemic. Daily daily new cases hit 6,000 last week and topped 8,000 earlier this week. It has been reporting about 50 deaths a day, many among the unvaccinated elderly. The government has announced plans to test everyone in the city of 7.4 million people next month as it tries to adhere to a zero-COVID policy modeled on the strict mainland China approach.