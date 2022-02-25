Historic court pick brings rare criminal defense experience

By JESSICA GRESKO and MARK SHERMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The judge President Joe Biden has chosen to fulfill his historic pledge to name the first Black woman to the Supreme Court would also bring rare experience of defending poor people charged with crimes. While Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson shares the elite educational background of current justices, she would be the first justice since Thurgood Marshall, the legendary civil rights lawyer, with significant criminal defense work on her resume. She also spent time advocating on behalf of people held without charge at Guantanamo Bay.