EXPLAINER: What’s ahead for Biden’s Supreme Court nominee

By MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden will nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, launching what Democrats hope will be a quick, bipartisan confirmation process. If confirmed, she would be the first Black woman on the court. Breyer has said he will retire this summer at the end of the court’s current session. But Democrats want to confirm Jackson months or weeks before that, ensuring she is the nominee-in-waiting just in case the narrow 50-50 balance of the Senate shifts in any way.