El Salvador charges ex-president in 1989 Jesuit massacre

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Prosecutors in El Salvador have charged former president Alfredo Cristiani in the 1989 massacre of six Jesuit priests that sparked international outrage. Prosecutors also announced charges Friday against a dozen other people, including former military officers, in the 1989 massacre. The list of charges will apparently include murder, terrorism and conspiracy. Attempts within El Salvador to investigate and prosecute the masterminds of the killings during the country’s civil war had been deflected by legal maneuvers since the high court declared the 1993 amnesty established after the war to be unconstitutional in 2016.