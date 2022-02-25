COVID-stricken mom reunites with baby 2 months after birth

By KATHY McCORMACK

Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A 20-year-old New Hampshire woman has reunited with her new baby after fighting for her life against COVID-19 for two months. Macenzee Keller gave birth by emergency cesarean section in November, but had to be kept under sedation, breathing with the help of machines. She spent 47 days having her blood pumped in and out of a machine that removes carbon dioxide. Keller wasn’t vaccinated against COVID-19 when she got sick, saying she wanted to wait until after giving birth. The doctors and nurses who treated her say her recovery is amazing.