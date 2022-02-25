Canada protest convoy organizer Pat King denied bail

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — A Canadian judge has denied bail to a prominent organizer of the three-week convoy protest against coronavirus restrictions in Ottawa. Pat King was arrested on Feb. 18 and faces charges of mischief, counselling to commit mischief, counselling to commit the offence of disobeying a court order and counselling to obstruct police. Justice of the Peace Andrew Seymour says he’s not satisfied that King, if released, wouldn’t commit offences similar to those he’s accused of. The trucker protest grew until it closed a handful of Canada-U.S. border posts and shut down key parts of the capital for more than three weeks.