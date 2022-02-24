Trayvon Martin 10th anniversary: A look at the players

By MIKE SCHNEIDER

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Trayvon Martin was visiting his father in Sanford, Florida, when the 17-year-old Black teen was fatally shot Feb. 26, 2012, during a confrontation with George Zimmerman. A neighborhood watch volunteer, Zimmerman claimed self-defense and was later acquitted during a jury trial. Martin was unarmed. His death fueled the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement just a couple years later. His mother, Sybrina Fulton, has gone from being a county worker to becoming a leader in the social justice movement. Zimmerman has been arrested multiple times, and the City of Sanford is undergoing a reckoning over race relations.