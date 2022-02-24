Third person arrested in death of son of reality TV star

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office says a third person has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man whose father was featured in a reality television show about his towing and repossession business. News outlets report that Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell said 21-year-old Cassidy Lorene Hunter of Smithfield was charged Thursday with accessory after the fact in the Feb. 17 death of Harley Alexander Shirley and the shooting of a woman who remains hospitalized. Hunter is jailed on a $1 million bond. The slain man’s father, Ronnie Shirley owns Lizard Lick Towing with wife Amy Shirley and starred in a truTV reality show based on their family business from 2011 to 2014.