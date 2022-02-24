Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompts Syria to cut spending

By ALBERT AJI

Associated Press

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Economically-battered Syria has decided to cut spending in an effort to reduce the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, concerned that oil and wheat prices could sharply increase. Thursday’s decision comes as Syria’s economy staggers under a nearly 11-year conflict, sanctions, the crash of the Syrian pound and an economic meltdown in neighboring Lebanon. The state-owned SANA news outlet said the Syrian government decided to take what is needed to manage reserves of main staples such as wheat, sugar, cooking oil and rice for the next two months.