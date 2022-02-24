Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 12:43 PM

Rocky Mountain states to team up on hydrogen tech proposal

KION

By MEAD GRUVER
Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The governors of four Rocky Mountain states say they will cooperate on developing ways to make hydrogen more available and useful as clean-burning fuel for cars, trucks and trains. Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming announced Thursday they’ll plan a “hydrogen hub” to be built somewhere in the region. The project will draw from $8 billion in recently approved federal infrastructure funding for four or more such regional hubs in the U.S. The Western Inter-State Hydrogen Hub will have facilities in all four states under plans to be submitted to the U.S. Department of Energy.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content