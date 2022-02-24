NY man pleads guilty to mailing threats to LGBTQ groups

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A retired teacher who threatened violence against the New York City LGBTQ pride march and numerous other LGBTQ-friendly groups and businesses has pleaded guilty to mailing threatening communications through the postal service. Federal prosecutors in New York say 74-year-old Robert Fehring pleaded guilty in federal court in Central Islip on Wednesday to sending the threatening letters between June 2013 and September 2021. Prosecutors say Fehring threatened organizations in New York City and on Long Island. Fehring faces up to five years in prison at his sentencing on June 17. His attorney says Fehring “is relieved to have completed this phase of the process.”