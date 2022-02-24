Milan Fashion Week goes on under shadow of Russian attack

By COLLEEN BARRY

AP Fashion Writer

MILAN (AP) — Milan Fashion Week continued Thursday under the shadow of the Russian attack on Ukraine and the possible economic repercussions as the West moves toward tighter sanctions. The head of the Italian fashion council says more than 1 billion euros worth of luxury exports to Russia could be at risk, even as Russian buyers return to Milan for the first time since the pandemic. Carla Capasa, the president of the Italian National Fashion Chamber, told the Associated Press that “If things continue like this, there will be damage. But it is not even the moment to think about the economic damage, but instead the damage that man does to himself.”