Meghan, Prince Harry to receive honor at NAACP Image Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will receive the President’s Award during the 53rd NAACP Image Awards this weekend. The NAACP announced Thursday that it had selected Prince Harry and Meghan who have “heeded the call to social justice” and joined the struggle for equity in the U.S. and around the world. The couple will be given the award during the Feb. 26 ceremony that will be televised on BET. Previous recipients include Jay-Z, Muhammad Ali, Rihanna, LeBron James and Jesse Jackson.