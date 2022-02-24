Kansas governor: School official ‘must’ resign after remark

By JOHN HANNA

Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly and indigenous lawmakers are calling on Kansas’ top public school administrator to resign after reviewing video of him making an offensive public remark about Native Americans. Kelly and three state House members issued their statements Thursday after the State Board of Education called a special meeting for Friday to discuss Education Commissioner Randy Watson’s remark during a conference on virtual education last week. A Kelly spokesperson says she has seen video and the lawmakers said they have too. The 10-member elected state school board appoints commissioner. Watson did not respond Thursday to a request for an interview.