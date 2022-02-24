Judge stays out of Elon Musk vs. SEC letter spat, for now

DETROIT (AP) — A federal judge is refusing to get involved in a spat between a lawyer for Tesla CEO Elon Musk and U.S. securities regulators, at least for now. In an order issued Thursday, District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan denied two requests from Musk attorney Alex Spiro and told him he could file motions and legal briefs if he wanted to pursue the matters. The fight began on Feb. 17 when Spiro sent a letter to Nathan accusing the Securities and Exchange Commission of trying to muzzle Musk because he’s a government critic.