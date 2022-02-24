Honduras high court rejects house arrest for ex-president

By MARLON GONZÁLEZ

Associated Press

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Honduras’ Supreme Court of Justice has denied the appeal of former President Juan Orlando Hernández to be held under house arrest during his extradition process. Hernández was arrested Feb. 15 at the request of U.S. authorities. He faces charges of drug trafficking, using weapons for drug trafficking and conspiracy to use weapons in drug trafficking. A judge ruled last week that Hernández be held at a National Police special forces base in the capital, pending the outcome of the extradition process. HIs attorneys appealed for house arrest and the high court on Thursday rejected that appeal.