For Taiwan, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine feels far away

By HUIZHONG WU

Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — As Russia presses ahead with its attack on Ukraine, many analysts and internet users have drawn comparisons to Taiwan, another place that could face an invasion by its larger neighbor, in this case China. While similarities exist _ Taiwan is a democracy that has resisted threats from a more powerful authoritarian government — the differences are much greater. For many on the island, the war in Ukraine feels far away and doubt China would attack. China has stepped up military pressure on the island, sending ships into nearby waters and fighter jets in its direction. The critical question for Taiwan is whether the United States, which is not sending troops to defend Ukraine, would intervene if China invaded.