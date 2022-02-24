Feds rescind license extension for Florida nuclear plant

MIAMI (AP) — Federal officials have reversed a decision to allow a South Florida nuclear power plant to continue running for another 30 years by ordering a new review of potential environmental risks, including those posed by climate change. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission issued an order Thursday to reverse a 2019 decision by a previous, Republican-led commission to extend Florida Power & Light’s operating license for two reactors at the Turkey Point nuclear power plant until 2052 and 2053, respectively. The reactors have been operating since 1972 and 1973 respectively. The new decision shouldn’t immediately affect operations. The NRC had previously granted FPL a 20-year extension that will allow the reactors to run until 2032 and 2033.