Fear, calm among Ukrainians as Russian troops enter

By JIM HEINTZ

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Although Ukrainians had been warned for weeks that war with Russia was imminent, when the attacks finally came many seemed not to know how to react. Civil defense sirens wailed in the air of the capital, Kyiv, in the gray and drizzly morning, but the city’s main street Khreshchatyk was a mixture of anxiety and normalcy. The hotel where many Associated Press journalists stayed ordered an evacuation within 30 minutes. Upon checkout, the friendly desk clerk asked: “Did you have anything from the mini-bar?” Outside, guests hurriedly loaded their hastily packed luggage into cars, while passersby walked dogs and occasionally waved at acquaintances. Some had been awakened by the sound of explosions on the city’s fringes, but others heard nothing.