EPA to eye Hawaii fuel tank operations after water tainted

By AUDREY McAVOY

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s top official says an upcoming inspection of a Navy fuel tank facility that leaked petroleum into Pearl Harbor’s tap water will look at whether the tank farm was properly operated. EPA Administrator Michael Regan spoke to reporters while visiting Hawaii to see the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility and meet officials about the water contamination crisis. The EPA’s inspection of the Red Hill tank facility is scheduled to begin next week. Nearly 6,000 people living and working at Pearl Harbor got sick late last year after petroleum-laced water came pouring out of their taps. People sought treatment for nausea, headaches, rashes and other ailments.