England ends all COVID restrictions, including isolation law

By SYLVIA HUI

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — All government-mandated coronavirus restrictions have ended in England, including the legal requirement for people who test positive for COVID-19 to isolate at home. Officials say that those who tested positive will still be advised to stay at home for at least five days, but from Thursday they are not legally obliged to do so. The routine tracing of infected people’s contacts has also been scrapped. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday Britain is moving “from legal restrictions to personal responsibility.” He said the end of all domestic legal measures marked the end of two of the darkest years in the country’s peacetime history. The strategy includes plans to massively scale back free universal coronavirus testing from April 1.