Carnival in time of COVID: Virus tests among parade favors

By KEVIN McGILL
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Mardi Gras revelers are accustomed to catching beads, small toys or other trinkets tossed by parade participants during Carnival season. A new parade favor was being offered Thursday: rapid COVID-19 tests. The city health department says a group of its staff and volunteers planned to be at the head of the Krewe of Muses parade Thursday night. Parade watchers who snag a test kit will be encouraged to test themselves and use a special QR code on the package to anonymously report the results to help the health department study the effects of Carnival season on the city’s health.

