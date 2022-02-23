VA Bible lawsuit dismissed; separate display proposed

By KATHY McCORMACK

Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A judge has agreed to dismiss a nearly 3-year-old lawsuit over a Bible displayed on a table at a New Hampshire veterans hospital after the plaintiffs’ lawyer proposed a separate display and sought to work with the hospital. Two U.S. Air Force veterans filed the lawsuit in federal court in 2019 against the Manchester VA Medical Center director. They say the Bible’s inclusion on a “missing man” table honoring fallen or missing veterans and prisoners of war is a violation of the U.S. Constitution. The veterans suggested replacing the Bible with a generic “book of faith” representing seven religious groups. Government lawyers argued for a dismissal.