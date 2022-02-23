Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

By JIM HEINTZ

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Vladimir Putin has launched Russia’s long-anticipated attack on Ukraine. Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with it would lead to “consequences you have never seen in history.” Explosions were heard in Ukraine’s major cities soon after Putin’s announcement. U.S. President Joe Biden is denouncing the “unprovoked and unjustified” attack on Ukraine and says the world will “hold Russia accountable.” Biden spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who told Ukrainians that the United States was gathering international support to respond to Russia. Zelenskyy declared martial law and urged residents to stay calm and remain home.