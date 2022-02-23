Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, DASHA LITVINOVA, YURAS KARMANAU and JIM HEINTZ

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen.” Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared martial law and said Russia has targeted Ukraine’s military infrastructure. He urged Ukrainians to stay home and not to panic. U.S. President Joe Biden pledged new sanctions to punish Russia.