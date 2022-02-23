Queen Elizabeth II holds weekly audience with PM on phone

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has held her weekly audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson via telephone despite having contracted COVID-19. Elizabeth, 95. had cancelled even virtual meetings on Tuesday after suffering cold-like symptoms. Her age, COVID diagnosis and recent health scare have been a cause of worry, but being well enough to speak to Johnson on Wednesday was taken as an encouraging sign. Officials confirmed Sunday that the queen tested positive for COVID-19. The diagnosis prompted concern and get-well wishes from across Britain’s political spectrum for the queen, the country’s longest-reigning monarch.