Poll: Stark racial gap in views on Black woman on high court

By CHRIS MEGERIAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans are starkly divided by race on the importance of President Joe Biden’s promise to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court. A new poll finds that white Americans are far less likely to be highly enthusiastic about the idea than Black Americans — and especially Black women. That’s according to a survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The survey shows that 48% of Americans say it’s not important to them personally that a Black woman becomes a Supreme Court Justice. Another 23% say that it’s somewhat important, and 29% say it’s very or extremely important.