Police union sues over Philadelphia ban on low-level stops

By CLAUDIA LAUER

The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police has filed a lawsuit seeking to invalidate a city law banning officers from pulling over drivers for low-level offenses, saying the law illegally preempts existing state laws on traffic violations. The lawsuit was filed in Common Pleas Court Wednesday by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 and several of the union’s leaders as individual citizens of Philadelphia. It argues that the First Class City Home Rule Act prevents Philadelphia from creating a law counter to laws that are in place throughout the rest of the state. A request for comment from the city was not immediately returned.