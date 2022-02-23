Missouri lawmaker ends protest, sorry for overalls ‘ruckus’

By SUMMER BALLENTINE

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Republican Missouri state senator punished for wearing overalls has ended his filibuster. State Sen. Mike Moon on Wednesday apologized if he offended anyone with his outfit. Moon earlier this month wore denim overalls paired with a jacket and tie on the Senate floor. There’s no specific rule prohibiting overalls. But senators are traditionally expected to dress professionally. The state’s top Republican senator pulled Moon from his committees as punishment. In response, Moon blocked all work Tuesday and part of Wednesday. Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz reappointed Moon to committees when Moon apologized Wednesday.