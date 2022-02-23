Kentucky lawmakers advance bill to limit bail organizations

By BRUCE SCHREINER and PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN

Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Legislation to put limits on groups that post bail for inmates is picking up momentum in Kentucky’s legislature. A House committee advanced the bill Wednesday. It comes a week after a suspected gunman’s release from jail after being charged with shooting at a Louisville mayoral candidate. The bill’s supporters say the case of Quintez Brown — who’s charged with shooting at the candidate — highlights the need to restrict organizations that bail out inmates. Brown was released after the shooting when a group called the Louisville Community Bail Fund paid the $100,000 cash bond. He’s confined to his home.