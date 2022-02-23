Kate meets Danish queen, plays with kids on Copenhagen trip

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Duchess of Cambridge has met with Denmark’s popular monarch, Queen Margrethe, and her daughter-in-law, Crown Princess Mary, in Copenhagen as part of a two-day visit to learn more about how Denmark has led efforts in early childhood development. Kate slid down a slide at the Lego Foundation PlayLab and hung out with young children in the woods at a forest kindergarten as part of the trip with her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. It was the first time she has taken the work of her institution to the international stage. Kate took a woodland walk with children and had a go at chopping a log while visiting a forest kindergarten in suburban Copenhagen Wednesday.