Japan emperor turns 62, calls for hope to overcome pandemic

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Emperor Naruhito, marking his 62nd birthday, has called on people to keep “the fire of hope” burning in their hearts and support each other to overcome the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. Naruhito says his heart aches thinking about people who have lost their jobs, struggled financially or felt isolated due to the pandemic. His birthday greetings to the public at the palace were canceled for a third year, and a palace ceremony was also scaled down because of the pandemic.