Japan, China spar over Japan diplomat’s detention in Beijing

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has lodged a strong protest and demanded an apology after its diplomat was detained and questioned in Beijing. The Foreign Ministry says the diplomat from the Japanese Embassy was seized while on duty and held for several hours on Monday. It said the detention violated the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. Japan’s vice foreign minister on Tuesday summoned China’s interim ambassador to protest the detention. In Beijing, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson told reporters that China has made a stern complaint with Japan, urging it to respect China’s law and strictly restrain its consular staff. He said the diplomat had engaged in activities inconsistent with their capacity in China and authorities questioned him in accordance with the law.