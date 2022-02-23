Grumbling grows as Hong Kong sticks with zero-COVID policy

By ALICE FUNG and DAVID RISING

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong residents are becoming increasingly annoyed with the administration’s insistence on sticking to Beijing’s zero-COVID strategy as the city posted another record number of new cases. Schools have switched to online learning and summer holidays are being moved forward so that the buildings can be used as facilities for testing, isolation and vaccination. Hong Kong says it will go ahead with the plan to test every one of its 7.5 million residents three times in March. Many people are bristling at ever-stricter regulations and the testing requirement. The former British colony lacks the resources for a complete lockdown but there is growing fear among its residents that it is going in that direction.